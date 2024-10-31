Mass. woman arrested for driving motorcycle 120 mph, leading police on chase

A Massachusetts woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly refused to stop her motorcycle for police and led them on a chase at speeds exceeding 120 mph.

New Hampshire State Police said they received a report around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday of a white motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles in an unsafe manner on Interstate 93 north in Concord.

State troopers responded and attempted to stop the motorcycle near Exit 23. The motorcyclist failed to stop, accelerating in excess of 120 mph and continuing northbound on the highway. Troopers said they eventually lost sight of the motorcycle and broke off their pursuit.

A short time later, the motorcycle was spotted by state police troopers traveling at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of I-93 in Ashland and again in Campton, where the motorcyclist exited the highway at Exit 28. Troopers then saw the motorcycle and its operator at a nearby gas station on Route 49 and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as 18-year-old Juliana R. Gobbi, of Brockton, Massachusetts, again attempted to flee from police, but drove the motorcycle into the front of a stopped state police cruiser and lost control. The motorcycle was operating at a low speed at the time and police said Gobbi was not injured.

She was arrested and charged with reckless driving, disobeying a police officer and criminal mischief, according to state police. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Plymouth District Court on Dec. 16.