Mass. Woman Dies in Maine Motorcycle Crash

Authorities say neither the operator nor passenger was wearing a helmet

By The Associated Press

A Massachusetts woman has died in a motorcycle accident in Maine.

Authorities say 50-year-old Anne Stout, of Maynard, Massachusetts, was the passenger on the back of the motorcycle being operated by Gerald Gibson, of Sanford.

The motorcycle was heading north in Lyman at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday when it traveled onto the soft shoulder, left the roadway and crashed into a ditch. Stout was thrown off the motorcycle.

Gibson was transported to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries. Authorities say neither was wearing a helmet.

The road was shut down for approximately 2.5 hours during the investigation, which remains ongoing.

