Mass. Woman Killed in Crash With Truck in NH

A 30-year-old woman from Dracut, Massachusetts, was killed in a crash in Pelham, New Hampshire, according to police

A Massachusetts woman was killed after her minivan crashed into a truck in Pelham, New Hampshire, according to police.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Mammoth Road near Angus Way, police in Pelham said. A 30-year-old Dracut woman was driving a Toyota Sienna when investigators believe she crossed to the other side and hit a Ford F-650 driven by a 63-year-old man from Norwood, Massachusetts.

The woman in the minivan was flown to Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Massachusetts, where she later died.

The crash caused the truck to flip on its side, damaging the front driver's side. The man was not injured, police said. He is cooperating, and investigators believe he was not able to avoid the minivan after it crossed into his lane.

Mammoth Road was closed after the crash while the scene was being processed.

