Mass. woman killed in NH snowmobile crash

Police red and blue lights
GETTY IMAGES

A 48-year-old Massachusetts woman is dead after the snowmobile she was riding crashed into a tree in Gorham, New Hampshire, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to a remote trail near Pine Mountain shortly after 12p.m. on Saturday where the crash occurred. The woman's riding partner was performing CPR on the unresponsive woman, but she died a short time later, police said.

Authorities are withholding the name of the victim, pending notification of her family. According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the incident remains under investigation, but inexperience in operating a snowmobile likely played a role in the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us