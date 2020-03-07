Five more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Massachusetts Saturday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

It brings to the tally to 13 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state, up from the eight known cases on Friday.

Twelve of the 13 are presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health. These still need to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Five of the seven presumptive positive cases from Friday were linked to a conference held by the biotech company Biogen between Feb. 24 and 27 at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston's Seaport District. Several attendees reported flu-like symptoms, Biogen said in a statement earlier in the week.

The origins of the five cases added Saturday are currently unclear.