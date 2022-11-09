Who Won the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot Questions? Where Voting Stands

Voters in Massachusetts were tasked with approving or rejecting four proposed laws in the 2022 election, with most too close to call by the end of Election Day.

The votes were still being tallied on all the questions — whether to add an additional tax on income over $1 million, change the dental insurance regulation, expand accessibility of alcohol licenses or make immigrants in the country illegally eligible to obtain driver's licenses — with only one winner projected.

Voters approved Question 2, the ballot measure relating to dental insurance, The Associated Press projected.

Hot-button Question 1 and Question 4, which respectively seek to impose a 4% surtax on annual personal income above $1 million and repeal a new law that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for Massachusetts driver's licenses, were both running tight as the night wore on.

Secretary of State William Galvin said Monday that voters were coming to the polls by-and-large for the ballot questions, in an election where the governor and other statewide races generated low interest.

Here is a primer on all four ballot proposals:

This year's first ballot question commonly goes by two names: the "Fair Share Amendment" or the "Millionaire's Tax." The measure, which would amend the Massachusetts Constitution, would put an extra 4% tax on any state resident's personal income over $1 million.

For example, if you had personal income of $1.5 million, the first million would be taxed at the current rate of 5%, or $50,000. The additional $500,000 would be taxed at 9%, or $45,000, and, if the law passed, you would pay $20,000 more. The projected $1.5 billion raised by the new taxes would be targeted for education and transportation.

The proposal is being pushed by Raise Up Massachusetts, a coalition of labor unions, community organizations and religious groups.

It was challenged by a business group and others who said that the question’s wording, that revenues raised by the surtax would be spent of education and transportation, is “completely misleading.” But the highest court in Massachusetts ruled that the wording is legal, allowing it to go before voters in November.

Campaigns for and against the ballot question were reserved when asked for comment Tuesday night, saying it was too close to call. Both, however, said that their campaigns must have "resonated with voters."

"We are very confident, and it's clear that the campaign we ran resonated with voters because a significant number of people came out to vote that it wasn't the right time for this amendment," No on 1 campaign spokesperson Dan Cence said.

Andrew Farnitano, spokesperson for the Yes on 1 campaign said he was proud and felt "strong" as votes came in. Shortly before midnight, Fair Share Massachusetts Campaign Manager Jeron Mariani issued a statement that suggested surtax supporters are comfortable they will ultimately come out on top.

"We are working to ensure that every single vote is counted, and confident that when they are, Massachusetts voters will have chosen a fairer tax system, and secure funding for our schools, colleges, and transportation infrastructure," Mariani said.

Question 2 in Massachusetts involves the regulation of dental insurance.

The second ballot question would force insurers to spend at least 83% of revenue from premiums on patient care or provide refunds. There is currently no minimum threshold written in state law. The sweeping change could serve as a model for reform in other states and, according to The Boston Globe, upend the industry nationwide.

The effort is being spearheaded by Dr. Mouhab Rizkallah, an orthodontist who has spent over $1 million on the initiative, campaign finance records show. Dozens of other dentists have since contributed to the cause. The opposition is being primarily funded by Boston-based nonprofit insurer Delta Dental, as well as a few other insurers, the Globe reported.

Detractors argue that the question will hurt consumers, not benefit them, because the cost of insurance premiums would rise. But proponents of the measure note that a section of the proposed law specifically bars increases above the consumer price index without state approval.

The Yes on 2 campaign released a press release around 11 p.m. claiming a "decisive, landmark victory" for the initiative.

"Together, we put patients first over profits," said Meredith Bailey, president of the Massachusetts Dental Society. "Dental patients deserve the same consumer protections as medical patients, and we are hopeful that the better dental benefits that the people of Massachusetts will soon experience will spread to patients across the country."

The third ballot question would double the amount of liquor licenses any company or individual can hold to 18. Seven of those licenses would allow the sale of all liquor and spirits, the rest would allow the sale of beer and wine.

The 21st Century Alcohol Retail Reform Committee, which includes many members of the Massachusetts Package Store Association, launched the Yes On 3 campaign. The expansion could cut into the business of some local package stores, but MPSA Executive Director Robert Mellion last year pitched the ballot question as an "olive branch" to the food and convenience store groups that, in the past, fought to get permission for an unlimited number of beer and wine licenses.

In addition to expanding license limits, the question would also prohibit purchase of alcohol at self-checkout stations and allow a seller to rely upon an out-of-state ID as part of a "reasonable defense" against allegations of selling to a minor.

The vote count was also still close late Tuesday.

The fourth ballot question asks voters if the state should keep or repeal its new law allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses beginning next year.

Under the new law, people in the country without legal status would be able to apply for a driver’s license starting July 1, 2023 if they could provide the Registry of Motor Vehicles with a foreign passport or consular identification document. They would also have to provide one of five additional documents: a driver’s license from another U.S. state or territory, a birth certificate, a foreign national identification card, a foreign driver’s license or a marriage certificate or divorce decree from any U.S. state or territory.

Question 4 on November's Massachusetts ballot asks voters if they approve of the lay that would allow eligible residents to apply for a driver's license, regardless of immigration status.

The bill passed into law this year over Gov. Charlie Baker's veto, but it has continued to spark debate. Baker, in his veto letter to lawmakers, argued the new law "increases the risk that noncitizens will be registered to vote," fears that supporters say are overblown in part because those using the licenses to register to vote could end up facing deportation. Proponents argue that the policy enhances road safety by ensuring that drivers pass a driving test, have insurance and a license.

A transportation secretary from the Dukakis administration, the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association and Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian are among the public figures working to convince voters to keep the law in place. The push to repeal the new law through November's ballot question is being led in large part by the state Republican Party.

The campaign in favor of passing the ballot question was "feeling really good" Tuesday night, spokesperson Nicole Caravella said.

"We have put together hundreds of volunteers throughout this campaign. We knocked over 30,000 doors, and we're seeing really positive results across the commonwealth right now. So we're feeling good. We're still anxiously awaiting the final result, but we're in a good place right now," she added.

State House News service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.