Massachusetts-based Charles River Labs cuts 1,300 workers, will close over a dozen sites

By Hannah Green

Charles River Labs provides products and services to pharma and biotech companies to help accelerate research and drug development.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shared new details on its ongoing restructuring initiatives in its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, saying the efforts are “already generating significant savings.”

The Wilmington-based contract research organization had shared earlier this year that it would take cost-cutting steps after seeing a slower demand for its services from clients who were undergoing their own financial challenges. Charles River Labs provides products and services to pharma and biotech companies to help accelerate research and drug development.

