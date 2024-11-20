Rain is on the way but we're still dry for now as 20+ brush fires continue burning

We're finally expecting some much-needed rain in the forecast Thursday, but we remain dry Wednesday as Massachusetts continues to experience many brush fires statewide.

Our NBC10 Boston weather team says Thursday's rain won't eliminate drought conditions in the region but it should calm things down, lowering the fire danger in the coming days. For now, MassWildlife staff are assisting DCR and local fire departments in the ongoing efforts to contain wildfires across the state.

Click here for a map of active fires

There was smoke and haze over the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton Wednesday morning. The reservation is a hotbed of fuel with dry leaves and brush at every turn.

Video from our drone ranger shows the fire is smoldering. It's about 50% contained.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation says the fix for all of this is simple:

“What we really need is quite a bit of rain over a long duration to really put the fires out in the interior,” said Alex Belote, with DCR fire control.

With a severe drought blanketing the Commonwealth, fire officials are stressing no open burning, no tossing cigarettes, and no additional fuel sources that could exacerbate the multiple fires still burning.

Nearly all of Massachusetts is in a critical drought, with the dry weather fueling wildfires.

People should also take precautions when venturing into the woods, including the following:

Stay away from active fires. Some may appear out but could still have a fire burning underground. Call 911 to report new fires.

Extinguish and dispose of smoking materials such as cigarette butts appropriately.

When visiting wooded areas, park vehicles away from dry grass and leaves and do not block access gates.

Avoid recently burned areas because of the risk of falling trees weakened by fire.

If you see or smell smoke, be safe and leave the woods. Fire can move quickly under windy conditions.

Refrain from any outdoor activity involving open flames. There is a ban on outdoor open burning statewide.

According to MassWildlife, about 45% of Massachusetts homes are in or near areas at severe wildfire risk, meaning that any significant fire will put people and property in danger. Officials are asking Bay State residents to help reduce the risk sharing tips on water conservation and fire prevention.

“Everyone has a role to play in keeping our communities safe during these challenging circumstances,” Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said in a statement last week. “The best way that we can thank the first responders who are battling these fires is to do our part not to contribute to them."