Massachusetts' cannabis board aims to clarify chain of command

By Isabel Tehan

The Cannabis Control Commission on Thursday released a draft of a new charter that would lay out a clear governance structure at the state regulatory body.

The draft charter, made public in the commission's July 11 meeting, would provide guidance on the roles of commissioners, the executive director and CCC staff. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us