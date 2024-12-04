Top pick for Cannabis Control Commission chief turns down offer

The person chosen to be the next executive director of the embattled Cannabis Control Commission has decided not to take the job.

David Lakeman, a former CCC official who for the past four years has been leading the Illinois Department of Agriculture's Cannabis Division, turned down an offer to lead the marijuana regulatory agency in Massachusetts, a CCC spokesperson confirmed Wednesday evening.

The Boston Globe first reported the news about Lakeman's decision earlier Wednesday.

"The Cannabis Control Commission is appreciative of Mr. Lakeman's consideration of our offer to take on the Executive Director role in Massachusetts and respects his decision to remain in Illinois," an agency spokesperson said in a statement shortly after 7 p.m.

After interviewing four candidates, CCC members voted on Oct. 28 to select Lakeman as their pick for the next executive director and to begin contract negotiations. Commissioners praised him as someone "well-versed" in the Massachusetts cannabis industry, noting that he worked as the CCC's director of government affairs before he left for Illinois.

Chief People Officer Debra Hilton-Creek has been serving as acting executive director. Commissioners also interviewed Holliston Town Administrator Travis Ahern, CCC government affairs official Matt Giancola and Cityblock Health senior director of clinical staff affairs Marty Golightly.

"The Commission is considering next steps for the hire, and any decisions to move forward will be noticed and voted upon as part of a future public meeting, according to the normal course," the CCC spokesperson said Wednesday. "We remain committed to the process of bringing on the next, permanent Executive Director to lead the agency's administration and Massachusetts' regulated industry into the future. To protect the Commission’s negotiating position, we cannot comment further at this time."

The regulatory agency has endured a string of controversies and has been without a permanent executive director for about a year. Legislators are examining potential structural changes.