Massachusetts Company to Make Low-Cost Ventilators Amid Shortage

A Massachusetts company plans on making low-cost ventilators to help hospitals across the country facing a shortage during coronavirus pandemic.

Boston Scientific Company, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of medical devices, is planning to make 3,000 ventilators, according to the Boston Globe. Dubbed the “coventor,” the ventilators were first conceived by a team of researchers at the University of Minnesota.

The device was just approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use during the coronavirus outbreak.

At less than $1,000, the basic ventilators would be produced at a fraction of the cost compared to the more advanced machines, which run between $30,000 to $50,000 each, according to the Globe.

The U.S. this week reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic -- more than 30,000 people have died from COVID-19 nationwide, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, nearly 640,000 infections had been reported nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins.