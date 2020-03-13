Local
coronavirus

Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Up to 123

Massachusetts is one of the states with the most coronavirus cases in the country so far

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has risen to 123, public health officials said Friday, up 15 from Thursday.

The announcement came hours after Gov. Charlie Baker banned gatherings of more than 250 people and minutes after President Donald Trump announced he is declaring a national emergency.

Massachusetts is one of the states with the most coronavirus cases in the country so far. While no one has died from the virus locally, 41 people have died nationwide as of Friday.

Schools across the state are canceling classes or moving to online-only educationmore than 1,000 people have been put in quarantine in the state and companies are sending workers home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker further discussed the state's coronavirus preparedness on Friday while also announcing a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people.

Do you have symptoms of coronavirus and wish to get tested? We want to hear about your experience. Please share your contact information with the NBC10 Boston Investigators here or email tips@nbcboston.com.

More on the Coronavirus Outbreak

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Schools Scramble to Feed Students After Coronavirus Closures

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Coronavirus in RI: 9 More Cases, April Break Moved to Next Week

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsDepartment of Public Healthgov. charlie baker
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us