Most of Massachusetts in critical drought, as brush fires smolder

Nearly all of Massachusetts is in a critical drought — one step away from an emergency — after months with little rainfall, the state announced Tuesday.

The drought has led to brush fires erupting all over the state, including within sight of Boston on Tuesday, where a blaze in the popular Blue Hills Reservation had consumed 41 acres and was about half contained.

A map released by the state Tuesday showed all but Cape Cod and the islands of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard in critical drought, which is level 3 of 4, a step below emergency drought.

Handout A critical drought is in place across all of Massachusetts except for Cape Cod and the Islands.

"We urge municipalities, residents, and businesses - including those with private wells - to help us reduce stress on our water systems. We need to work together to ensure we have enough clean drinking water, protect wildlife habitats, and maintain effective fire control. Every small effort counts," Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said in a statement.

Parts of Massachusetts have received record low amounts of rainfall for autumn, and most of the state has received less than an inch of rain in the last month, down from the usual 4-5 inches, officials said.

Without rain or snow, groundwater levels are falling across the state, while wildfires are burning deeper into the ground. About 200 of Massachusetts' 351 cities and towns have now banned outdoor burning, since embers can travel and cause wildfires.

The designation of critical drought requires coordination between state and federal agencies on restricting water use, banning open burning and more, according to Tepper's agency. A task force will meet biweekly to manage how the drought is being overseen.

Both people and businesses in areas with critical drought are urged to minimize how much water they use, including by taking shorter showers, and be vigilant for leaks.

There is rain on the way in Massachusetts' forecast, though what's expected to fall isn't enough to end the drought.