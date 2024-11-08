Mass. audit of DCF finds kids' mental health care was mismanaged

A new report says the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families mismanaged mental health care for children.

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio said her report found that DCF did not always obtain or renew court approval before children under its care were given antipsychotic medications. It also found the agency did not always document or update medications listed in children’s medical passports. And nearly all of the cases examined by the audit had information missing from their files.

DiZoglio said this shows procedures need to change.

"There are young lives attached to each of these case files and proper documentation can make all of the difference when it comes to a child’s protection," she told NBC10 Boston Friday.

In a statement, a representative for the department said it appreciated DiZoglio's "attention to the safety and health of children in foster care" and that it was working on addressing the documentation gaps her report identified.

"We also recognize the importance of consistently updating current medical information in the child’s electronic case record and are exploring adjustments to policy and practice," the statement said. "Since the audit period ended in June 2021, DCF gained access to monthly MassHealth Pharmacy claims data, which is used to create electronic medication records and, any time prescribers recommend anti-psychotics for a child, DCF conducts a medical review to assesses the appropriateness of the medication."