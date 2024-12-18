Massachusetts ranked ‘safest state' in annual scorecard on gun laws

Massachusetts ranks as the safest state in the country for its low rate of gun deaths, according to the Annual Gun Law Scorecard from the GIFFORDS Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

According to the report, Massachusetts has 3.7 gun deaths per 100,000, the lowest rate in the country. It also ranked as having the fifth strongest gun laws in the country, earning the state an overall A rank.

The Healey Administration celebrated the ranking with a press release, citing the work the state has done in recent years to tighten gun laws.

"We’re proud to be named the safest state in the nation and to receive an A grade for our strong gun laws, which was made possible by the strong leadership of our Legislature. Together, we’ll keep working to enhance safety in all of our communities and save lives," Healy said in a media release.

Earlier this year, the governor signed a sweeping gun reform bill called "An Act Modernizing Firearms Laws," which banned ghost guns, strengthened state statutes surrounding restrictions on gun ownership, and invested in violence prevention programs.

“The “A” grade that Massachusetts received from the GIFFORDS Law Center is representative of the work that we have done to ensure that the Commonwealth will continue to have the lowest gun death rate in America. I’m incredibly proud of the historic gun safety law that the Legislature passed earlier this year, legislation that I hope can be a model for other states going forward,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano in a media release.

Not everyone was happy about the new laws, however. Opponents have been fighting to get the new legislation reconsidered on the 2026 ballot.

The results of the scorecard for the rest of New England were mixed. Connecticut also earned an A, Rhode Island an A-, Vermont a B-, Maine a C+ (earning it the title of most improved) and New Hampshire a D-.