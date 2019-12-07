Massachusetts High Court Delays Hearing on Vaping Ban Suit

Massachusetts' highest court is holding off hearing arguments in the vaping industry's challenge of the state's temporary ban on vapor products.

The state Supreme Judicial Court said Friday that Monday's planned hearing in an appeal brought by the Vapor Technology Association will be postponed until further notice.

The court says it will await the results of new smoking regulations the state plans to issue next week.

Neighboring Rhode Island also has a temporary ban on the sale of flavored vaping products and Connecticut's governor is trying to figure out how to regulate vaping.