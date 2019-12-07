vaping

Massachusetts High Court Delays Hearing on Vaping Ban Suit

Massachusetts' highest court is holding off hearing arguments in the vaping industry's challenge of the state's temporary ban on vapor products.

AMA-Vaping Ban
AP

Massachusetts' highest court is holding off hearing arguments in the vaping industry's challenge of the state's temporary ban on vapor products.

The state Supreme Judicial Court said Friday that Monday's planned hearing in an appeal brought by the Vapor Technology Association will be postponed until further notice.

The court says it will await the results of new smoking regulations the state plans to issue next week.

Local

rescue Dec 7

21-Year-Old Driver Pulled From Icy Shrewsbury Pond Pronounced Dead

Rhode Island 17 hours ago

Report: RI Police Officer Shot at Suspect Who Drove at Him

Neighboring Rhode Island also has a temporary ban on the sale of flavored vaping products and Connecticut's governor is trying to figure out how to regulate vaping.

This article tagged under:

vaping
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us