Food & drink

Here's the scoop on Massachusetts' official new ice cream trail

The trail features 105 ice cream shops and local dairy farms — see the map below

By Fabianna Rincón

File photo of a scoop in ice cream
Getty Images, File

Massachusetts has a rich history of ice cream-making and dairy farming, and the state is sharing a new way of honoring that sweet heritage with an official state ice cream trail.

There are more than 100 ice cream "destinations," from local shops to farmstands, throughout Massachusetts on the trail, unveiled by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll Thursday at Richardson's Ice Cream in Middleton.

“We are excited to launch the Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail, a delicious route that highlights the incredible diversity of our dairy farms and ice cream shops,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

The 105 locations on the trail are divided into six regions: Greater Boston; North and South of Boston; Western and Central Massachusetts; and Cape Cod & The Islands.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Is your favorite scoop on the official Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail list?
Visit Massachusetts
Is your favorite scoop on the official Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail list?

At the official launch ceremony at Richardson's Ice Cream, Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randal emphasized the importance of dairy farms for the state's economy.

"Dairy farming is essential to the diversity of Massachusetts agriculture and contributes to a healthy local food system," said Randle, a fifth-generation dairy farmer herself. “With the creation of this ice cream trail, we now have a convenient guide to the ice cream shops and dairy farms in Massachusetts that are using locally produced milk to serve up this summertime staple."

While the July ceremony comes at the end of National Ice Cream Month, the trail is just beginning its celebration of Massachusetts' sweet history.

More ice cream news

Food & drink Jul 20

Free scoops and specials for National Ice Cream Day 2024

Food & drink Jul 16

Garlic? Curry? Cold sweat?! Strange ice cream flavors are sweeping the nation this summer

Massachusetts Jul 11

Mass. ice cream shop handing out free ice cream to kids who can recite the Pledge of Allegiance

This article tagged under:

Food & drink
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us