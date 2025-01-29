Immigration

Massachusetts immigration advocates call for stronger state-level protections

Leaders of the campaign, which includes the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, are trying to push state lawmakers to act soon since President Donald Trump is moving to ramp up deportations

By Chris Lisinski

Immigration advocates rally outside the Massachusetts State House on Jan. 29, 2025.

Concerned about Trump administration immigration law enforcement policies, some state legislators and immigrant rights advocates will make another pass at legislation they say would protect Bay State immigrants.

Supporters gathered outside the State House Wednesday to launch a "Protect Our Immigrant Communities" campaign and targeted three bills: the latest iteration of measure that limits local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration affairs, a push to end contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and a new proposal to use state dollars to cover legal fees for some residents' immigration proceedings.

Leaders of the campaign, which includes the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, are trying to push state lawmakers to act soon since President Donald Trump is moving to ramp up deportations.

Democrat Sen. Liz Miranda of Boston said it's "time for the Legislature to take a stand."

The Legislature has enacted recent laws to support immigrants, including one allowing undocumented immigrants to acquire driver's licenses, but has opted against advancing the so-called Safe Communities Act that would erect more of a wall between local police and federal immigration authorities.

More on immigration

Trump administration 20 hours ago

Trump immigration raids snag U.S. citizens, including Native Americans, raising racial profiling fears

Immigration Jan 28

Mass. schools cannot give student information to ICE without parental consent, AG says

Immigration Jan 28

ICE to conduct major immigration operations in three cities per week

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

Immigration
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us