Massachusetts Lake Closed Due to High Levels of Bacteria

Worcester officials said swimming, boating and fishing in Indian Lake, including Shore Park Beach, will be prohibited effective immediately.

A lake in central Massachusetts was closed to the public Sunday due to high bacterial counts.

Worcester officials said persons and pets will be prohibited from swimming, boating and fishing in Indian Lake, including Shore Park Beach, effective immediately.

The city’s Department of Inspectional Services said testing results from Saturday showed levels of cyanobacteria that were above recreational thresholds.

The blue-green algae can cause respiratory issues and other health problems in humans and animals.

City officials said they’ll continue to test the lake and reopen it when they can determine it’s safe.

