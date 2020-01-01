Local
Decision 2020

Massachusetts Launches Automatic Voter Registration System

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

Ballot Box generic voting
NBC 5 News

Massachusetts launched its automatic voter registration system on Wednesday.

The new system will automatically update a person's voter registration when that person notifies a state agency like the Registry of Motor Vehicles of a new address or other change in status.

Those automatically registered to vote will then be notified by mail of the opportunity to choose a political party or to decline to register.

Local

Hanson 43 mins ago

Firefighters Rescue Two Men From Icy Pond in Hanson

fatal crash 2 hours ago

Company’s Contracts Under Review After Fatal OUI Crash

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill approving the system last year so that automatic voter registration would begin in time for the next presidential primaries.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us