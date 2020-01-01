Massachusetts Launches Automatic Voter Registration System

Massachusetts launched its automatic voter registration system on Wednesday.

The new system will automatically update a person's voter registration when that person notifies a state agency like the Registry of Motor Vehicles of a new address or other change in status.

Those automatically registered to vote will then be notified by mail of the opportunity to choose a political party or to decline to register.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill approving the system last year so that automatic voter registration would begin in time for the next presidential primaries.