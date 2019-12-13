Local
spending plan

Massachusetts Lawmakers Approve Long-Delayed Spending Plan

Lawmakers approved $541 million in spending

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

Massachusetts Statehouse 2017
NBC10 Boston

Massachusetts lawmakers approved a spending plan Thursday for more than $1 billion in surplus tax revenue from the last fiscal year.

House and Senate lawmakers sent the budget to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's desk in the early morning.

Lawmakers approved $541 million in spending. The remaining money was deposited in the state's rainy day fund, bringing that fund's total to more than $3.4 billion.

Local

Hudson 5 hours ago

Manhunt After Shots Fired Into Vehicle, Wounding Woman, in Hudson, Mass.

Amesbury 5 hours ago

Trooper Slashed, Man Shot in Fight on I-495 in Amesbury: Police

The action came as State Comptroller Andrew Maylor threatened to transfer the entire $1 billion into the state's rainy day fund if Democratic leaders in both chambers failed to draft a deal by Thursday morning.

The budget includes $32 million in spending for repairs to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. That's less than the $50 million requested by Baker.

Debate over the supplemental spending plan was beginning to bump up against planning for the state budget for the next fiscal year that begins July 1.

This article tagged under:

spending planMassachusettsGovernorCharlie Bakerpolitics
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us