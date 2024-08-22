This Nantucket market is on a lottery winning streak: Here are Massachusetts' luckiest stores

At the Old South Diner on Nantucket, you can some pizza, Chinese food — and if you're lucky — a big-winning lottery ticket.

The convenience store and takeout restaurant has perhaps become the luckiest place in Massachusetts over recent months — since March, three lottery tickets sold there have won a $1 million or more.

"It's been crazy," manager Binod BK said in a phone interview. "A lot of people are coming in to try their luck. It's awesome for the people who win the money."

The most recent win was on Aug. 20, when a customer won $1 million on a scratch ticket. A ticket sold on June 10 hit for $2 million, and in March, another $1 million winner was sold at Old South Diner.

Since January of 2023, several stores in Massachusetts have sold two tickets with seven figure winnings, but none in that timespan have sold three, except for Old South Diner.

BK called the string of big prizes "mysterious," adding that foot traffic has been up as word gets out about the luck at Old South.

"It helps people," BK said. "It helps the community."

The most recent winner, Sean Durnin, is a Nantucket restauranteur who was delivering food when he stopped at the diner to get a snack and decided to pick up a ticket, according to a news release from the Mass. State Lottery Commission.

Durnin told the commission that he hopes to use the money for investments for his son.

The other winners were a Hyannis resident who works on Nantucket, and a Boston resident who was on the island to visit his girlfriend.

"I think it's just the beginning," BK said, hoping the luck continues Old South Diner's customers.

Old South Diner has received $40,000 in total bonuses for the sale of the three winning tickets.