Massachusetts man dies while hiking in NH's White Mountains

A Massachusetts man died Tuesday while hiking in New Hampshire's White Mountains.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they were notified of a hiker who was having a medical emergency between the summits of north and south peaks on Kingsman Ridge Trail in Franconia around 2:14 p.m. Tuesday. The hiker was about four miles from the nearest trailhead, making a quick rescue difficult.

Due to the severity of the emergency, the New Hampshire Army National Guard was called to see if they could assist in the rescue with a Black Hawk helicopter. The Appalachian Mountain Club also responded with medical equipment, along with Fish and Game conservation officers and volunteers with the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team.

Medics from the National Guard team were able to reach the distressed hiker at 3:55 p.m. and continued to perform life-saving measures that fmaily members and other hikers had started. He was eventually transported down the mountain to a waiting ambulance at 4:40 p.m. but he did not survive.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The hiker was identified by Fish and Game as a 52-year-old man from Topsfield, Massachusetts who had been hiking with his family at the time of the medical emergency. His name has not yet been released.

No additional details were released.