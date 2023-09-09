Massachusetts man killed by fallen tree in southern Vermont

A Massachusetts man is dead after a tree fell on him at a campsite in Somerset, Vermont, early Friday morning

Vermont State Police said they received a call around 1 a.m. Friday from a woman who said her fiancé had been seriously injured while camping along Somerset Road.

State police responded and found Joshua Przybycien, 33, of Palmer, Massachusetts, dead under a fallen tree at the campsite. Investigators learned that the large tree had fallen onto Przybycien and his fiancée as storms passed overhead shortly after midnight.

The death is not considered suspicious, state police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.