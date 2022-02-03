Massachusetts Man Shot Dead in Vermont

A Haverhill, Massachusetts man was shot dead in Vermont, according to Vermont State Police.

Police said 22-year-old Elijah Oliver was found dead of a gunshot wound to the chest in a home on First Street in Swanton early Wednesday morning.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act. The case is under investigation.

Vermont State Police, the Swanton Police Department and U.S. Border Control all responded to the initial call.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993, or leave an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.