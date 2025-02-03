Massachusetts

Yeast, mold in marijuana products prompts warning from Mass. cannabis board

See below a list of affected marijuana products by strain and the stores and medical marijuana treatment centers that sold them

By Asher Klein

Several marijuana products sold across Massachusetts were recently found to have mold and yeast in them above acceptable limits, the Cannabis Control Commission said in a health advisory Monday.

The strains — Slap N Tickle, Tiger’s Eye, Carbon Fiber, Frosted Jungle, Highland OG and Silver Kush — were sold as recently as last month, according to the announcement. They passed initial testing before the contaminants were found through additional compliance testing.

No illnesses connected with the issues have been reported, the commission said. Anyone with the affected marijuana was urged to destroy or return it and contact the retailer, and anyone who uses the product and undergoes adverse health effects was urged to seek medical attention and reach out to the store they got it from.

There were two sets of potentially contaminated products, according to the Cannabis Control Commission:

Slap N Tickle, Tiger's Eye:

These were sold between Sept. 18 and Jan. 30 after yeast and mold above acceptable testing limits were discovered. (Tap the link above to see the information below in a different format.)

Product Name/Type Product Strain Product Batch Number 
3.5g JarSlap N TickleF2H23SLAP080524
0.8g Pre-RollSlap N TickleF2H23SLAP080524
3.5g JarTiger’s EyeF3H23TEYE081924
0.8g Pre-RollTiger’s EyeF3H23TEYE081924
Licensee License Number Address 
Marijuana Retailers with Slap N Tickle
East Boston Local Roots LLC d/b/a East Boston Cannabis Co.MR2841171006 Bennington Street
Boston, MA 02128
202 Trading Company, Inc. d/b/a Bud BarnMR281735682 Spring Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
Holistic Industries, Inc. D/b/a Liberty CannabisMR2826671300 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Indica LLCMR284431127 Columbia St
Adams, MA 01220
Z&T Inc d/b/a Capital CannabisMR28321393 Davis Street
Douglas, MA 01516
Marijuana Retailers with Tiger’s Eye
Cadella LLC d/b/a Quincy Cannabis CompanyMR284556715 Washington St.
Quincy, MA 02169
202 Trading Company, Inc. d/b/a Bud BarnMR281735682 Spring Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
Z&T Inc d/b/a Capital CannabisMR28321393 Davis Street
Douglas, MA 01516

Carbon Fiber, Frosted Jungle, Highland OG, Silver Kush:

These were sold between May 31 and Jan. 23 after yeast, mold and coliforms (a kind of bacteria) above acceptable testing limits were discovered. (Tap the link above to see the information below in a different format.)

Product Name/Type Product Strain Product Batch Number 
1 g Pre-rolls StraneCarbon FiberM00003392611
3.5 g StraneCarbon FiberM00002987950
1 g Pre-rolls StraneCarbon FiberM00002956710
28 g StraneCarbon FiberM00003340103
1 g Pre-rolls StraneFrosted JungleM00003264623
3.5 g StraneFrosted JungleM00002988050
3.5 g Garcia Hand PickedHighland OGM00003340105
28 g Garcia Hand PickedHighland OGM00003340210
7 g Garcia Hand PickedHighland OGM00003340216
1 g Pre-rolls Garcia Hand PickedHighland OGM00003204633
Pre-rolls StraneSilver KushM00003204633
5g Pre-roll 10 pk StraneSilver KushM00002592380

Licensees (with affected products by strain):

Licensee License Number Address 
Marijuana Retailers and Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers with Carbon Fiber
253 Organic, LLCMR281245253 Millers Falls Road
P.O. Box 253
Montague, MA 01376
Ashli’s, Inc.MR28133270 Frank Mossberg Dr.
Attleboro, MA 02703
KG Collective Brockton, LLCMR281374912 Crescent Street
Brockton, MA 02302
Holistic Industries, Inc.MR281787304 Somerville Avenue
Somerville, MA 02143
Enlite Cannabis Dispensary, LLC MR281867371-391 Damon Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Herbal Pathways MR2820371317 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
 Holistic Industries, Inc MR282605155 Northampton Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
Holistic Industries, Inc. MR2826671300 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Great Barrington Retail, Inc. MR282884454 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA 01230
6 Bricks, LLC MR2830981860 Main Street
Springfield, MA 01103
Cypress Tree Management Natick, Inc. MR283773321 Speen Street
Natick, MA 01760
Erba C3 Dorchester LLC MR28401343 Freeport Street
Boston, MA 02122
Massachusetts Citizens for Social Equity LLC MR2840973995-3997 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02131
Rooted In, LLC MR284261331 Newbury Street
Boston, MA 02115
Smokey Leaf LLC MR28427645-49 Bank Row
Greenfield, MA 01301
Enlite Cannabis Dispensary LLC MR284651479 Main Street
Springfield, MA 01151
ARL Healthcare Inc. MR284873216 Ricciuti Drive
Quincy, MA 02169
Holistic Industries, Inc. d/b/a Liberty Cannabis MTC1526-R155 Northampton Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
ARL Healthcare, Inc. dba Panacea Wellness MTC225-R216 Ricciuti Drive
Quincy, MA 02169
Holistic Industries, Inc. MTC685-P96 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Holistic Industries, Inc. MTC685-R304 Somerville Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Marijuana Retailers and Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers with Highland OG
Patriot Care Corp MR2812827 Legion Avenue
Greenfield, MA 01301
Holistic Industries, Inc. MR281787304 Somerville Avenue
Somerville, MA 02143
Holistic Industries, Inc MR282605155 Northampton Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
Z&T Inc MR28321393 Davis Street
Douglas, MA 01516
Rooted In, LLC MR284261331 Newbury Street
Boston, MA 02115
Holistic Industries, Inc. d/b/a Liberty Cannabis MTC1526-R155 Northampton Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
Holistic Industries, Inc. MTC685-P96 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Holistic Industries, Inc. MTC685-R304 Somerville Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Marijuana Retailers and Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers with Frosted Jungle
JimBuddys Rec Shop, Inc. MR2813011269 Memorial Drive
Chicopee, MA 01020
Holistic Industries, Inc. MR281787304 Somerville Avenue
Somerville, MA 02143
Enlite Cannabis Dispensary, LLC MR281867371-391 Damon Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Turnbuckle Consulting Inc. MR281951239 West St
Pittsfield, MA 01201
TDMA LLC MR28237674 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
ARL Healthcare Inc. MR28238229 Harding Street
Middleborough, MA 02346
Ganesh Wellness Inc. MR28251965 West Boylston Street
West Boylston, MA 01583
Northeast Alternatives Retail, LLC MR282659596 Tarkiln Hill Road
New Bedford, MA 02745
Holistic Industries, Inc. MR2826671300 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Northeast Alternatives Retail LLC MR2827431903 Fall River Ave
Seekonk, MA 02771
Great Barrington Retail, Inc. MR282884454 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Vedi Naturals LLC MR283056505 Boston Post Road West
Units F&G
Marlborough, MA 01752
6 Bricks, LLC. MR2830981860 Main Street
Springfield, MA 01103
B.O.T. REALTY, LLC MR283113223 Lunenburg Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Uma Flowers LLC MR2831432 Tarbell Street
Pepperell, MA 01463
Essex Apothecary, Inc. MR283192233 Western Avenue
Lynn, MA 01904
KG Collective Cambridge, LLC MR284181701-703B Mt. Auburn Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Rooted In, LLC MR284261331 Newbury Street
Boston, MA 02115
Smokey Leaf LLC MR28427645-49 Bank Row
Greenfield, MA 01301
Uma Flowers Lunenburg LLC MR28451843 Summer Street
Lunenburg, MA 01462
Enlite Cannabis Dispensary LLC MR284651479 Main Street
Springfield, MA 01151
ARL Healthcare, Inc. MTC1085-R29 Harding Street
Middleborough, MA 02346
Holistic Industries, Inc. d/b/a Liberty Cannabis MTC1526-R155 Northampton Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
Holistic Industries, Inc. MTC685-C96 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Holistic Industries, Inc. MTC685-P96 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Holistic Industries, Inc. MTC685-R304 Somerville Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Marijuana Retailers and Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers with Silver Kush
Ashli’s, Inc. MR28133270 Frank Mossberg Dr.
Attleboro, MA 02703
Holistic Industries, Inc MR282605155 Northampton Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
Uma Flowers LLC MR2831432 Tarbell Street
Pepperell, MA 01463
KG Collective Cambridge, LLC MR284181701-703B Mt. Auburn Street
Cambridge, MA 02138

