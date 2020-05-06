Massachusetts Mask Order Goes into Effect

Gov. Charlie Baker's mandatory mask order goes into effect today throughout the state, requiring everyone to wear a face covering.

The emergency order applies to everyone over the age of two in all indoor public places and outside when social distancing can't be properly maintained. Masks must also be worn on public transportation and in stores, the order states.

A face covering includes anything that covers your nose and mouth, like a mask, scarf or bandana. Medical masks should be preserved for health care workers and first responders.

Violators could face a $300 fine, which will be enforced by individual cities and towns.

Baker said it’s important to wear masks to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus, especially for folks who are asymptomatic and may not realize they're carrying the illness.

"I do believe people want to do the right thing on this and I do hope, over time, that they do because it’s not just about protecting yourself," Baker said, "It’s about protecting your friends and your family and your coworkers and those around you."

Mass. residents tell NBC 10 Boston they find Baker's mask order to be a good idea.

In Wakefield and Melrose, the towns will be undertaking a mass distribution of masks, passing them out to residents door-to-door.

"I think it's great. It's a great community we live in, and they care about the people that live in the community … and the children and residents," said Errol Flynn of Wakefield. "I think it's great thing."

Ruth Clay, the health director for both Wakefield and Melrose, says some people still aren't wearing them.

"We're trying to explain to everyone why it's important to wear a mask," she said. "I've gone to a couple of businesses who aren't wearing masks, their own employees, and talked to them and given them a warning."

In Medford, thousands of masks will also be handed out for free Thursday afternoon to residents in a drive-thru at Hormel Stadium.

"We have been getting a lot of calls from our senior population that don't have masks, and they need them, so we ordered about 10,000 masks," said Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn.

In Wakefield, the town says volunteers, clearly marked with yellow Department of Public Works vests, will be delivering the bags. Each house will get five masks. Multi-family homes will get masks for each residence.

Wakefield says if you don't need the masks, you should give them to a friend or neighbor who does need them. If you need more than five, you can reach out to the town.