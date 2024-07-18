Health & Wellness

Person who traveled abroad is 1st Mass. measles case since 2020

Massachusetts' new measles case is in an adult from Worcester County who recently traveled internationally — officials didn't say where, but noted that there are large outbreaks of measles in Europe and elsewhere

By Asher Klein

Measles, Women scratch the upper arm with one hand due to the numerous red pruritus., Measles is a disease that can spread easily.
Getty Images

A Massachusetts resident has been diagnosed with measles after traveling abroad, health officials said. It's the state's first measles case in four years.

It's the latest measles case confirmed in New England — health officials have been tracking a growing measles cluster in New Hampshire and Vermont, with three known cases as of July 9. People who've been in the Dartmouth College area were being urged to monitor for possible exposure.

Massachusetts' new measles case is in an adult from Worcester County who recently traveled internationally — officials didn't say where, but noted that there are large outbreaks of measles in Europe and elsewhere, and that many of the recent U.S. cases are associated with travel.

All people who may have been exposed to the Massachusetts resident with measles have already been contacted, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease, which has increased worldwide, including here in the United States and in neighboring states in New England," Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. "Cases of measles have been reported in 30 states since the beginning of last year, mostly in people and communities who are unvaccinated. Vaccination is the best way to protect against measles."

Measles is highly contagious and potentially serious. It's prevented by the safe, effective MMR vaccine schedule that's recommended for almost all people in the U.S., except those with severe allergies or several other conditions.

More measles news

health Jun 29

Health officials alert about potential exposure to measles in NH and Mass.

Apr 11

US measles cases are up in 2024. What's driving the increase?

Health & Wellness Feb 28

What it's actually like to get measles

This article tagged under:

Health & Wellness
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us