Person who traveled abroad is 1st Mass. measles case since 2020

A Massachusetts resident has been diagnosed with measles after traveling abroad, health officials said. It's the state's first measles case in four years.

It's the latest measles case confirmed in New England — health officials have been tracking a growing measles cluster in New Hampshire and Vermont, with three known cases as of July 9. People who've been in the Dartmouth College area were being urged to monitor for possible exposure.

Massachusetts' new measles case is in an adult from Worcester County who recently traveled internationally — officials didn't say where, but noted that there are large outbreaks of measles in Europe and elsewhere, and that many of the recent U.S. cases are associated with travel.

All people who may have been exposed to the Massachusetts resident with measles have already been contacted, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

"Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease, which has increased worldwide, including here in the United States and in neighboring states in New England," Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. "Cases of measles have been reported in 30 states since the beginning of last year, mostly in people and communities who are unvaccinated. Vaccination is the best way to protect against measles."

Measles is highly contagious and potentially serious. It's prevented by the safe, effective MMR vaccine schedule that's recommended for almost all people in the U.S., except those with severe allergies or several other conditions.