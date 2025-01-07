Runaway dog crisscrosses North Shore for 8 days before rescue with hi-tech help

Up and down Massachusetts' North Shore, little Kai has been a dog on the run, covering miles and miles during eight long, cold days on the lam.

"I can feel myself choking up. I have cried more in the last eight days than probably the last year," said Kem Morehead, one of Kai's owners. "I can't even describe what I am feeling — overwhelmed."

Kai is a rescue from Puerto Rico and was settling into a new life on Cape Cod when his parents recently headed down to Florida for a quick trip. So Kai decided to head out on an adventure of his own while staying with friends.

"A delivery person that came in left the gate open, and Kai blew through the invisible fence and ran and was out on his big adventure," said Beth Robbins. "It was a harrowing week."

During those eight days, Kai was spotted all over the North Shore, from Lynn to Beverly.

"I could not figure out how we are going to find him when he started showing up in places like Beverly," said Morehead.

Kai on the lam on the North Shore

Kai's parents calling Sam Aromin, who is head of Hawkeye Aerial Systems. The Fall River-based drone company specializes in drone dog rescues, with special heat-detecting drones.

"The ironic thing about this whole situation: I'm searching for dogs, but I have a cat," Aromin said with a chuckle.

Aromin has been involved in a number of dog rescues, including one this week where the dog was found on a jetty. The work helping others helps Aromin too.

"As a veteran that has served in Iraq and Afghanistan and deals with PTSD, it helps me, it helps the community, it helps the owners," he said.

Through the drone and a team of trackers led by Missing Dogs Massachusetts, Kai was finally found.

"I just sat down on the ground and he came running right up to me, and he was just delighted to see me. I think he was hungry and cold and ready to come home," Robbins said. "I am feeling so happy and so relieved and just delighted that Kai is back."

Morehead reunited with Kai on Monday night in Lynn and he is at home now, sleeping by the fire.

"I am just really grateful and happy and sort of can't believe it," Morehead said. "It just really restored some faith in humanity."