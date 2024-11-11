Massachusetts

Massachusetts officials hold Veterans Day ceremony at State House: Watch live at 11

It's one of numerous events being held across the state

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will mark Veterans Day with a ceremony at the State House on Monday morning.

It is scheduled for 11 a.m., and will include a military POW/MIA remembrance candle lighting and taps, a performance by the Lynn ROTC, the presentation of the Captain Thomas Hudner Jr. Valor and the Captain Thomas Kelley Community Engagement awards and a musical salute by the 215 Army Quintet.

Mayor Michelle Wu also attended a Veterans Day ceremony earlier in the day Monday at the Fitzgerald VFW Post in South Boston and will give remarks at the annual Puerto Rican Veterans Day Celebration in the afternoon.

There are numerous other events happening across Massachusetts on Monday, including ceremonies in West Roxbury and Acton, a parade in Quincy and a turkey giveaway for veterans at Crocetti's in East Bridgewater. New England Patriots guard Cole Strange is also hosting his second annual Evening to Salute Veterans at the Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel in Foxborough on Monday night.

More Veterans Day stories

Veterans Nov 9

Here's what's open and closed for Veterans Day

Veteran's Day Nov 8

These restaurants are honoring vets with deals and giveaways this Veterans Day

Veteran's Day Nov 7

What is the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day?

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us