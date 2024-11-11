Massachusetts officials hold Veterans Day ceremony at State House: Watch live at 11

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will mark Veterans Day with a ceremony at the State House on Monday morning.

It is scheduled for 11 a.m., and will include a military POW/MIA remembrance candle lighting and taps, a performance by the Lynn ROTC, the presentation of the Captain Thomas Hudner Jr. Valor and the Captain Thomas Kelley Community Engagement awards and a musical salute by the 215 Army Quintet.

Mayor Michelle Wu also attended a Veterans Day ceremony earlier in the day Monday at the Fitzgerald VFW Post in South Boston and will give remarks at the annual Puerto Rican Veterans Day Celebration in the afternoon.

There are numerous other events happening across Massachusetts on Monday, including ceremonies in West Roxbury and Acton, a parade in Quincy and a turkey giveaway for veterans at Crocetti's in East Bridgewater. New England Patriots guard Cole Strange is also hosting his second annual Evening to Salute Veterans at the Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel in Foxborough on Monday night.