Massachusetts Power Outage Map: See Which Towns Are Without Power

Friday's storm is not expected to cause outages on the same scale as last weekend's blizzard but is expected to have a major impact on road conditions

By Marc Fortier

A small number of Massachusetts residents are without power Friday morning as a messy, icy storm moves through the region.

As of 6:30 a.m., just over 2,000 customers were reporting power outages. But the storm has just begun, and those numbers could rise throughout the morning.

Residents are reminded to consider safety during outages. Those who use a generator should make sure to keep it as far away from the home as possible and away from air vents, windows and doors. Downed wires should be reported immediately to by calling 911, and outages can be reported to your utility company.

