Massachusetts Power Outage Map: See Which Towns Have No Power

Tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents are without power Saturday as a blizzard pummels the region with more than two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 80 mph in some areas.

Through early Saturday morning, over 111,000 residents were reporting power outages.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warned that the greatest risk for outages was in the eastern part of the state, including Cape Cod and the Islands.

So far, some of the hardest hit towns include New Bedford with over 19,000, Plymouth and Barnstable with almost 10,000 each, Provincetown with about 6,000, Orleans with 3,900, Nantucket with 2,200 and Scituate with just over 1,000.

Wind gusts during the #MAsnow storm are expected to cause power outages, particularly in Eastern MA and Cape/Islands.



Check generators, keep electronics charged, locate flashlights, radio & extra batteries.



Power outage preparedness & safety tips: https://t.co/7pa5JjuY6b https://t.co/AIcyAc65PH — MEMA (@MassEMA) January 29, 2022

POWER OUTAGE - there is a widespread power outage affecting parts of Belmont. @belmontlight is aware of the outage and will be working to affect repairs. Follow @belmontlight for updates. Unless you have an emergency, do not call 911 to report a power outage — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) January 29, 2022

