Massachusetts Power Outage Map: See Which Towns Have No Power

Tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents are without power Saturday as a blizzard pummels the region with more than two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 80 mph in some areas.
Through early Saturday morning, over 111,000 residents were reporting power outages.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warned that the greatest risk for outages was in the eastern part of the state, including Cape Cod and the Islands.
So far, some of the hardest hit towns include New Bedford with over 19,000, Plymouth and Barnstable with almost 10,000 each, Provincetown with about 6,000, Orleans with 3,900, Nantucket with 2,200 and Scituate with just over 1,000.