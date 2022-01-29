Local

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Power Outage Map: See Which Towns Have No Power

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warned that the greatest risk for outages was in the eastern part of the state, including Cape Cod and the Islands

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents are without power Saturday as a blizzard pummels the region with more than two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 80 mph in some areas.

Through early Saturday morning, over 111,000 residents were reporting power outages.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warned that the greatest risk for outages was in the eastern part of the state, including Cape Cod and the Islands.

So far, some of the hardest hit towns include New Bedford with over 19,000, Plymouth and Barnstable with almost 10,000 each, Provincetown with about 6,000, Orleans with 3,900, Nantucket with 2,200 and Scituate with just over 1,000.

Chris McKinnon from Eversource joined NBC10 Boston on Saturday morning to talk about the preparations the utility is taking to prepare for power outages as a result of the big storm.

More on Saturday's blizzard

First Alert 5 hours ago

Blizzard to Drop 2+ Feet of Snow on Massachusetts: WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

TIMELINE, IMPACT: What to Expect from Saturday's Blizzard

blizzard 3 hours ago

Historic Winter Storm Pummels New England, 100,000 Now Without Power

This article tagged under:

Massachusettssnowpower outagesblizzardMEMA
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us