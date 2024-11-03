Massachusetts prepares for Election Day

We're just two days away from election day and one big change that has occurred is that Tuesday marks the end of election season thanks to early and mail-in voting.

Early in person voting ended on Friday so you have to wait until Tuesday to vote in person in Massachusetts.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide.

The deadline to apply for mail-in ballots has also passed but if you have yours, make sure you get it submitted before polls close on election day.

As of Thursday there have been over 500,000 cast and over a million ballots by mail returned in the Bay State.

There are two ballot boxes in City Hall Plaza and the City of Boston has others located throughout other neighborhoods in the city as well.