Massachusetts Primary Elections Are Tuesday. Here's What to Know.

The Massachusetts primary elections are being held Tuesday, with several big positions in the Bay State up for grabs in 2022. Tuesday's primaries will decide who will be on the ballot come November's general election, as voters choose who they want as their next governor, as well as other high-ranking offices.

Here's what voters need to know in order to cast their ballot on Tuesday.

Where Do I Vote?

A polling place is assigned to each precinct in the Commonwealth. When you registered to vote, you should have gotten a notice that included the polling place assigned to your precinct.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In Massachusetts, towns' polling places are determined by selectmen, and cities' are designated by city council.

If you are voting in person, you must go to your assigned polling location. If you are unsure of where that is, the state has an online tool that allows you to input your address to learn your polling place. You can find that tool here.

When Can I Vote?

In all state elections and primaries, polling places are required to be open 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

However, towns are allowed to open for voters as early as 5:45 a.m.

Polling locations must allow voters who are in line when polls close at 8 p.m. to cast their ballot.

Who Will Be on My Ballot?

On the ballot this year, there are five major contested statewide races to pay attention to: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor. Here's who's on the ballot in each of the primaries for those five races.

Republican Primary

Governor Geoff Diehl Chris Doughty



Lieutenant Governor Leah Allen Kate Campanale

Attorney General James McMahon III

Secretary of State Rayla Campbell

Auditor Anthony Amore



Democratic Primary

Governor Maura Healey

Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll Tami Gouveia Eric Lesser

Attorney General Andrea Campell Shannon Liss-Riordan Quentin Palfrey

Secretary of State William Galvin Tanisha Sullivan

Auditor Christopher Dempsey Diana Dizoglio



What About Ballot Questions?

Ballot questions — issues that residents get their say on statewide — are voted on in the November general election, not primaries.

How Do I Report a Concern?

The state says that voters who have concerns about how their ballot was counted, or other issues in the voting process, can contact the Secretary of the Commonwealth's Elections Division at 1-800-462-VOTE (8683).