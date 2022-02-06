Local

Massachusetts Provides $13M for 300 EV Charging Stations

By The Associated Press

Electric car charger
Getty Images

Massachusetts is providing more than $13 million in grants to install more than 300 electric vehicle fast-charging stations at 150 locations around the state.

The state Department of Environmental Protection said the grants have been awarded to 54 government and private entities under the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program.

The grants cover 100% of the eligible cost to acquire and install publicly accessible charging stations at government-owned properties and 80% at all other locations, up to $50,000 per charging port.

Gov. Charlie Baker says the charging stations will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and public health, enhance energy diversity and promote economic growth. 

