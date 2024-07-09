Massachusetts shopping center sells for $23 million

A Lowe’s-anchored shopping center in Weymouth has sold for $23 million — just a small amount higher than what it traded for in 2013.

Riverway Plaza, which stands on Route 3A near the Hingham line, was bought by a limited liability corporation registered to Fidelity Investments. It was sold by Allstate Investments, a division of the Illinois insurer Allstate.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal