Massachusetts shopping center sells for $23 million

A Lowe’s-anchored shopping center in Weymouth has sold for $23 million — just a small amount higher than what it traded for in 2013.
Riverway Plaza, which stands on Route 3A near the Hingham line, was bought by a limited liability corporation registered to Fidelity Investments. It was sold by Allstate Investments, a division of the Illinois insurer Allstate.
