Major truck crash closes Mass. Pike toward Boston amid snowy weather

I-90 east was closed for more than two hours and police around the Boston area were warning about road conditions with snow falling in Massachusetts

By Asher Klein

Two trucks that collided on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
A serious truck crash closed the Massachusetts Turnpike headed toward Boston in Auburn on Friday afternoon, authorities said, while police warned drivers about slippery conditions given the falling snow.

There were no injuries, according to Auburn Fire Rescue, which shared images from the scene showing two tractor-trailers that collided and resting on a thin layer of snow on the road.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash, which took place about 1:30 p.m., did cause some injuries, but they weren't life-threatening.

The agencies and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation urged drivers to avoid the area, noting that I-90 east was closed. MassDOT said to expect delays; police said the scene was cleared just after 4 p.m.

A winter weather advisory is in place through 4 a.m. Saturday for a storm that could bring several inches of snow to Greater Boston and impact holiday travel. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Several inches of snow were expected to fall across the Greater Boston area through Saturday, and police around the Boston area shared warnings for drivers as they reported accidents.

In Wellesley, a truck rolled over on Pond Road blocking it between Washington and Central streets, police said. No one was hurt, and the agency warned that some roads around town were slick because of the snowfall.

In Dedham, police reported seven crashes since the morning, two that knocked down utility wires.

"Please slow down. We have not had much snow for a few years. It is slippery," they wrote on social media.

