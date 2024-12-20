Major truck crash closes Mass. Pike toward Boston amid snowy weather

A serious truck crash closed the Massachusetts Turnpike headed toward Boston in Auburn on Friday afternoon, authorities said, while police warned drivers about slippery conditions given the falling snow.

There were no injuries, according to Auburn Fire Rescue, which shared images from the scene showing two tractor-trailers that collided and resting on a thin layer of snow on the road.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash, which took place about 1:30 p.m., did cause some injuries, but they weren't life-threatening.

The agencies and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation urged drivers to avoid the area, noting that I-90 east was closed. MassDOT said to expect delays; police said the scene was cleared just after 4 p.m.

Mass Pike eastbound, just past exit 90 is completely shutdown due to a multi vehicle tractor trailer accident. Seek alternate route. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/bhoqStzpUI — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) December 20, 2024

All lanes will be closed until approximately 3:30 p.m. to allow for recovery of the vehicles



Two tractor-trailers involved in a crash at approximately 1:30 p.m., causing one to jackknife blocking all eastbound lanes. Non-life-threatening injuries. https://t.co/3IiEM9Mz70 — Massachusetts State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 20, 2024

A winter weather advisory is in place through 4 a.m. Saturday for a storm that could bring several inches of snow to Greater Boston and impact holiday travel.

Several inches of snow were expected to fall across the Greater Boston area through Saturday, and police around the Boston area shared warnings for drivers as they reported accidents.

In Wellesley, a truck rolled over on Pond Road blocking it between Washington and Central streets, police said. No one was hurt, and the agency warned that some roads around town were slick because of the snowfall.

Police working a rolled over truck on Pond Road between Washington and Central Sts. No injuries. Some roads are slick with the snow around town. pic.twitter.com/WQG63FHiOl — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 20, 2024

In Dedham, police reported seven crashes since the morning, two that knocked down utility wires.

"Please slow down. We have not had much snow for a few years. It is slippery," they wrote on social media.