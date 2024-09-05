Mass. State Police ‘in good shape,' Healey says after tapping outsider to lead it

After months of searching, Gov. Maura Healey announced her choice for the next colonel of the Massachusetts State Police.

Geoffrey Noble, a former New Jersey State Police lieutenant colonel, replaces interim Col. Jack Mawn. He's the first Massachusetts State Police leader to come from outside the department.

“The goal was to have the best search possible, a nationwide search, but I didn’t put parameters on whether it was inside or out of state,” Healey said Thursday.

New laws allowed for the search to be expanded outside the commonwealth, and while many believe that fresh perspective will expedite changes within the department, Healey remains confident in the Massachusetts State Police.

“I think the department is in good shape. I stand by the work of the men and women of the state police. That's not to say there haven't been bumps along the way — there have been and you've reported all that," said Healey. "I have great confidence in the men and women of the Massachusetts State Police."

There's more fallout from the Karen Read murder trial. Two more Massachusetts State Police troopers who testified are now under an internal investigation.

Addressing recent department scandals will be a big part of Noble's tenure. Inappropriate texts from the lead investigator on the Karen Read case, an overtime fraud ring and CDL certification bribes have brought heavy scrutiny on state troopers.

Even so, law enforcement experts believe Noble can get the Massachusetts State Police back on track.

“First thing he’s going to do is get the lay of the land, the historic issues with state police. Come up with a correction plan, try and get buy-in and then execute it,” said Dennis Galvin of the Massachusetts Association for Professional Law Enforcement.

Noble is expected to take control of the department in October.