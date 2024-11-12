Scores of recruits injured at Mass. State Police Academy in recent years, data show

Broken bones, muscle tears, concussions, even a gunshot wound — those are just some of the injuries sustained by Massachusetts State Police recruits during their training in recent years.

After a recruit died following a training exercise in September, the NBC10 Investigators began asking how many other recruits have been injured during training.

There have been 185 injuries reported across recruiting classes since 2018, according to police records obtained by NBC10 Boston. Among the injuries are broken fingers and broken ribs, torn ACLs, dislocated limbs, back injuries, eye injuries and two cases of rhabdomyolysis, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by overexertion of the muscles

Dozens of these injuries have resulted in 180 recruits being awarded workman's compensation, and from those recruiting classes, 49 recruits resigned from the academy following their injuries.

Asked about the data, a police spokesman said in a statement the agency is committed to all employees' health and safety, and that an on-site medical team monitors trainees throughout their time at the police academy to ensure they can physically perform their duties "with excellence."

Enrique Delgado-Garcia died after a defensive tactics training exercise. His mother Sandra Garcia told NBC10 Boston at the time that the training is too brutal. An outside investigator was tapped to look into Delgado-Garcia's death.

The NBC10 Investigators were invited inside the academy walls to get a firsthand look at what it takes to become a Massachusetts state trooper and the extremely demanding training involved after we began asking questions about the high attrition rate of this class.