Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police trainee seriously injured during defensive tactics exercise

No update on his condition was released Friday

By Marc Fortier

Framingham, MA – June 3: Massachusetts State Police Headquarters in Framingham, MA on June 3, 2018. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

A Massachusetts State Police recruit was seriously injured during a training exercise on Thursday, state police confirmed Friday.

A member of the 90th Recruit Training Troop at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree reportedly "became unresponsive" during a defensive tactics training exercise, the agency said. The academy's on-site medical team, which includes staff from UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, responded immediately and rendered aid.

The medical team determined that urgent medical care was required, state police said, and the trainee was brought by ambulance to a local hospital, where he continues to be evaluated. No update on his condition was released Friday.

State police said more details will be provided as they become available.

More Massachusetts stories

Brockton 2 hours ago

Brockton Public School superintendent resigns amid budget deficit fallout

Newton 8 hours ago

Man charged in shooting after being tackled at Newton pro-Israel rally due in court

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us