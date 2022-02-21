Local

Massachusetts Statehouse

Massachusetts Statehouse Reopens to Public After 2 Years

Masks will be required, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test

A photo of the Massachusetts State House in Boston.
NBC10 Boston

The Massachusetts Statehouse is throwing open its doors to the public for the first time in nearly two years this week.

The building has been largely closed to all but lawmakers, Statehouse staffers and reporters since the start of the pandemic in Massachusetts in March 2020.

The public will again be able to enter the building starting Tuesday.

Masks will be required, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from no more than one day before seeking entry.

The building has been closed to the public for more than 700 days, far longer than nearly any other state capitol during the pandemic.

The plan to welcome back the public comes as a COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant subsides.

Lawmakers had come under criticism for keeping the building closed to the public for so long.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Local

Franklin Park Zoo 2 hours ago

Man Arrested for Trying to Break Into Tiger Enclosure at Boston Zoo

New England weather forecast 2 hours ago

Warm Weather Peaks Wednesday Ahead of Late Week Snow

In December, the Massachusetts House began requiring Statehouse employees to show that they have been vaccinated; received a qualifying disability or medical condition; or received an accommodation due to a sincerely held religious belief to enter the building.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts Statehousecoronavirus in massachusettsmassachusetts politicsMassachusetts State SenateMassachusetts vaccine mandate
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us