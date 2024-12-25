TIMELINE: Steward Health's 14-year rise and fall in Mass.

This is the year that Steward Health Care’s bankruptcy dominated headlines, but its presence in the state began more than 14 years earlier. Here’s a timeline of Steward’s entry into the state, and its eventual forced exit this past year.

The newly created Steward Health Care system, a subsidiary of Cerberus Capital Management, purchased six hospitals from Catholic health care system Caritas Christi, at the time, the the 10th largest employer in the state. The deal approved by then-Attorney General Martha Coakley required Steward to preserve the jobs of the 12,000 Caritas workers and other stipulations.

