Massachusetts to Hold Virtual Commemorations for Memorial Day

With the novel coronavirus keeping people from congregating in large groups, Massachusetts has planned virtual Memorial Day celebrations this year to honor members of the military who have sacrificed for their country.

“Memorial Day is sacred for our fellow service members, veterans and families -- in particular, Gold Star Families -- as we collectively remember those we’ve lost," Veterans' Services Secretary Francisco Ureña said.

"Freedom is not free, and the eternal valor of our fallen brothers and sisters allows us to live in peace."

A series of livestreamed virtual events will be held at the Soldiers’ Homes in Chelsea and Holyoke. The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home will livestream and post their celebration on their Facebook page at 5 p.m. on Thursday; the Holyoke Soldiers' Home will do the same on their Facebook page at 5 p.m. Friday.

In addition, buildings, bridges, flags and parks will be illuminated in gold throughout the state on Sunday as a special tribute to Gold Star Families.

On Memorial Day, musicians from across the state will perform during a livestreamed event, which will also include speeches from Gov. Charlie Baker and other special guests, as well as a special “Tribute to the Fallen” by the Massachusetts National Guard. The event will be livestreamed.

“As we mark Memorial Day, we pay special tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to protect us and ensure our freedom,” Baker said. “During this difficult time, it is important that we honor and remember them, and share our gratitude and deep respect for their courage.”

“This year we will honor the lives of the brave men and women who died while serving the country in a different, but equally special way," Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said.

The Department of Veterans’ Services has partnered with MassDOT, building managers and Veteran Service Organizations across the state to invite communities to light up prominent structures on the eve of Memorial Day. Locations listed below.

These buildings, bridges, flags and parks will be lit in gold Sunday night:

Agawam - Military Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Agawam

Arlington Town Hall

Beverly Department of Public Works Building

Boston: Boston City Hall Government Center, Boston Prudential Tower, Boston Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge, Boston

Cambridge City Hall

Chelsea: Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea Locations throughout the community

Dracut Revolutionary Monument

Easton Veterans Memorial Park

Essex Town Hall

Fall River Government Center Building

Georgetown Town Hall

Holyoke - Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

Ipswich Town Hall

Kingston Town Hall

Lawrence Canal Street Bridge

Leominster Veterans Memorial Center

Ludlow Town Hall

Marshfield Veterans Memorial Park

Medford City Hall

Melrose Memorial Hall

New Bedford: New Bedford City Hall Elm Street Garage

Newbury Town Hall

Norton Town Hall

Palmer Town Hall

Pittsfield City Hall

Rowley Town Hall

Saugus Town Hall

Scituate Town Common

Sharon Fire Department

Stoneham Town Common

Swansea Town Hall

Watertown Flag Pole

Wenham Town Hall

West Newbury Town Hall

Westfield Town Green

Westford Town Hall

Winchendon - Military Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon

Woburn City Hall

Worcester - Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge

This list will be updated here.

Visit the state's website and follow #MemorialDayMA on Facebook and Twitter for the latest information on this year’s virtual programs.