Massachusetts to host work authorization clinic for migrants

The state of Massachusetts will be hosting a work authorization clinic for migrants staying in emergency family shelter during the week of Nov. 13, according to Gov. Maura Healey.

Healey said the state will be organizing appointments and providing transportation from shelter sites to the clinic. The appointments will take place in Middlesex County.

"This clinic will be critical for building on the work that our administration has already been leading to connect more migrants with work opportunities," Healey noted in part in a release Monday.

The state is trying to help those already housed through the shelter system move into permanent solutions, but they require federal help for work authorizations and other needs.

The governor said her administration is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to host the clinic. They will help collect and process work authorizations.

"Many shelter residents want to work but face significant barriers to getting their work authorizations," said Healey.

The goal of the clinic, Healey said, is to give migrant families all the support they need to move out of emergency shelters and into more stable housing options. To do that, she said her administration is building on the several programs currently operated by the state.

Volunteers are tackling various projects, including helping families enroll their children in school.

Some of those programs, the governor said, include the Commonwealth Corporation Foundation — which connects businesses to people living in shelters still waiting for their work authorization, but want to "gain on-the-job" training — and Resettlement Agencies Services, which focuses on helping new arrivals immediately apply for work authorization.

Earlier this month, Healey warned that Massachusetts' shelter system was expected to reach its capacity at the end of the month, saying that the state "does not have enough space, service providers or funds to safely expand beyond 7,500 families."

Healey said on Oct. 16 that "unprecedented demand on the family shelter system" continues to be driven by people new to the country. Families with high needs, like health and safety concerns, will get higher priority.