Massachusetts Town Named the Most Charming in America

Stockbridge, Massachusetts is named the number one most charming small town in America according to a Big Seven Travel list.

Big Seven Travel says Stockbridge “looks like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting.” The town is known for Rockwell’s portrayal of the city during Christmas with its historic square, inns, local cafes and preserved homes.

In second place is Woodstock, Vermont. The site says residents enjoy the farm to table meals and scenic trails.

Other towns in New England made the list. Sugar Hill and Meredith, New Hampshire made it into the top 10 spots. Meanwhile, Mystic, Connecticut, Stowe, Vermont, Nantucket, Massachusetts, Bennington, Vermont and Great Barrington, Massachusetts also made the cut.

