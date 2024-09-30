Crime and Courts

Inmate dies after Mass. prison assault, officials say

Investigators believe another inmate assaulted the man with his hands, but officials didn't share what's believed to have led to the fight

By Asher Klein

A man was fatally wounded in a fight at a Massachusetts prison on Sunday morning, officials said.

The 34-year-old was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater and rushed to a hospital, according to the state's Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. He hasn't been publicly identified.

Investigators believe another inmate assaulted the man with his hands, but officials didn't share what's believed to have led to the fight, reported about 9:05 a.m., or if the suspected assailant is facing charges.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, state police and Department of Correction were investigating what happened, officials said.

The Massachusetts Treatment Center is a medium-security facility housing convicted sex offenders and, separately, people committed civilly as sexually dangerous.

