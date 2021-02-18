Massachusetts Woman Charged With Killing Friend Is Held Pending Evaluation

A Massachusetts woman charged with fatally stabbing a friend who was trying to help her has been held without bail pending a mental health evaluation.

Brenda Mayhew, 54, is charged with murder in the killing of Marcia Wilson, 68, earlier this month in Wilson's Palmer home, according to a statement from the office of Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Mayhew was taken into custody at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield on Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday.

A judge ordered the evaluation upon the advice of the court psychologist. Mayhew's family and attorney say she has been struggling with mental health issues.

According to the police report, Mayhew and Wilson were friends, and the victim had invited the suspect into her home because she had been "having a difficult time lately."

Police responding to a 911 call at about 8 a.m. on Feb. 8 forced entry into the home where they found Wilson, who was already dead, prosecutors said. Wilson's husband was also injured trying to defend his wife, according to police.

Mayhew is due in court again on March 8.

The case remains under investigation.