Massachusetts Woman Dies in NH Rollover

The driver lost control for an unknown reason and hit the left-side guardrail, police say

By The Associated Press

A Massachusetts woman has died in a rollover crash on a New Hampshire highway, authorities say.

Marisa Douglass, 49, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the Friday crash on Interstate 95 north in Portsmouth, according to state police.

Douglass was in the left lane at about 6:30 a.m. when, for reasons still being investigated, she lost control and hit the left-side guardrail on the road, police said.

The vehicle then rolled over and crossed both lanes of traffic.

“After striking the guardrail on the opposite side of the roadway, the vehicle came to final rest on its roof,” police said.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

