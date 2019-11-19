Man, 20, Killed in Overnight Brookline, Mass. Park Stabbing

A 20-year-old man was killed after he was stabbed early Tuesday at a park in Brookline, Massachusetts, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

The man was found at Amory Playground when police responded to a call at 1:38 a.m., Brookline Police Lt. Harrington said. State police later said the victim was stabbed at the park.

The victim, later identified as Nicolas "Cole" Kearn, a Brookline resident, was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with serious injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced dead following "extensive medical treatment," the district attorney's office said.

Caution tape blocked off a portion of the park to the public as investigators canvassed the area for evidence. They were seen inspecting a number of nearby trash bins in search for a weapon.

People who live near the park were shocked to hear of the violence.

"I've only lived here for about two or three years, and I haven't had any problems like this before," Brookline resident Eric Coles said. It's definitely unusual."

The park was closed for several hours overnight but has since been reopened as authorities continue their investigation — it was taken over by the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Nicole Demelo was walking her dog in the park Tuesday afternoon and said she might have to reconsider doing so late at night after the stabbing.

"I never really thought twice about it but I guess I have to now," she said.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been announced.