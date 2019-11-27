Tragic Night in Worcester County: 3 Killed in Separate Crashes, DA Says

In less than 10 hours, three people were killed in separate car crashes in Massachusetts' Worcester County, according to the district attorney's office.

Worcester police said one of the crashes led to the death of a 66-year-old male pedestrian. That incident happened at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 229 Park Ave.

Investigators said it appeared the driver did not see the pedestrian when he struck him. No charges are pending.

Another crash on Chandler Street just after midnight Wednesday also involved a pedestrian in the area of Chandler and May streets, Worcester police said.

When officers arrived, 54-year-old Devalter Marini Rocha, of Framingham, was found in the roadway unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Through an investigation, police arrested Ian McGrath, 23, of Worcester, in that crash.

McGrath was charged with failure to stay within one lane, operating under the influence, operator failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to slow for a pedestrian in the roadway, speeding, operating negligently so as to endanger, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and driving on sidewalks.

A third fatal crash was reported in nearby Leicester at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities are still investigating but said the crash may have been the result of a medical issue involving the driver.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. and the Worcester and Leicester police chiefs held a news conference Wednesday afternoon urging drivers to take caution on the roads during the holiday week.

"If you're driving, please be on the lookout for pedestrians. When you see a yellow light, slow down. Don't try to beat a red light," Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said.

Early stressed responsibility to pedestrians as well.

"Use common sense. Especially at night - use the crosswalk. If you're at a traffic light, make sure the light has turned red and that the traffic has come to a full stop before you cross. If you're on your cell phone, please put it down," he said.